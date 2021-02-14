close
Sun Feb 14, 2021
BR
Bureau report
February 14, 2021

Bid to smuggle Ice foiled

February 14, 2021

PESHAWAR: Anti-Narcotics Force at Bacha Khan International Airport foiled a bid to smuggle Ice and arrested one person. An official said the ANF in collaboration with Airport Security Force arrested an accused namely Umar Zada, resident of Swabi, and recovered 1.2kg Ice, tactfully concealed in his trolley bag. The value of the narcotics recovered is estimated to be thousands of US dollars. The accused was traveling from Peshawar to Dubai. A case was registered under CNS Act and further investigation initiated.

