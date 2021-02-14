Sherry slams govt for power price hike

ISLAMABAD: The PPP parliamentary leader in Senate, Senator Sherry Rehman, has slammed the federal government for increasing the power tariff by Rs1.95 per unit for all users, without slabs.

"Increasing electricity tariffs by a staggering 15% across the board is shocking as it's a huge hike and burdens the poor more than the rich. Tabahi sarkar has dropped another mehngai bomb on people which will result in burdening the power consumers with Rs84 billion,” she said.

Two weeks ago, the government had announced Rs1.95 per unit tariff hike and this is the third time that electricity prices have increased, she said.

“The regulator had allowed an increase of Rs3.34 per unit for the year 2019-20. Who will hold the government accountable for this”, she asked. “The circular debt has skyrocketed to historic Rs2400 billion and the government is trying to overcome it by such tariff hikes. This is unacceptable and unfair for the people who have to pay due to government’s incompetence,” she said.

“Every other day this government comes up with a mini budget to appease the IMF. Our economy is on vent and the only thing this government has given us is inflation,” she added.

Senator Sherry Rehman said the trade deficit has soared by 21% to $15 billion, public debt is at a whopping Rs35.9 trillion and the government is busy removing key statistics from the debt report to hide its incompetence.

“The incumbent government does not know how to run the country. Instead of providing relief to people in these testing times, they are busy increasing prices. The PPP rejects this move.”