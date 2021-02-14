Ice drug smuggling foiled

PESHAWAR: Anti-Narcotics Force at Bacha Khan International Airport foiled a bid of ice drug smuggling and arrested one person.

An official said the ANF in collaboration with Airport Security Force arrested an accused namely Umar Zada, resident of Swabi, and recovered 1.2kg ice drug, tactfully concealed in his trolley bag. The value of the narcotics recovered is estimated to be thousands of US dollars.