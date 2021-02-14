PK-63 by-poll PTI candidate sees crushing defeat for opponents

NOWSHERA: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf nominated candidate for the by-election on PK-63, Mian Umar Kakakhel said on Saturday that his party would sweep the by-poll and the opponent candidates would face a crushing defeat in the contest on February 19.

Speaking at a public meeting at Mohallah Parachgan here, he claimed the residents of the PK-63 constituency had already given their decision in favour of PTI at the recent public meeting in Nowshera Kalaan.

Ishaq Khattak, Anwar Haqqani, Nasir Jamal Paracha, Sardar Ali Paracha and Nawab Ali Paracha also spoke on the occasion.

Umar Kakakhel said that several opposition parties had joined hands against the PTI but they would not succeed in their mission as people of the district always supported his party.

He said that PTI had completed several uplift projects in the district while the incumbent opposition parties always showed green pastures to the people during their rule.

He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement was an artificial alliance, which would break into parts soon.