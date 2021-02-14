Food authority confiscates 300kg substandard food items

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority Saturday confiscated more than 300 kilogram substandard food items in different districts of the province during crackdown on substandard and adulteration food items.

The Authority team in an operation in Nowshera seized more than 75 kg of substandard spices, non-food grade color and China salt and imposed heavy fines on shopkeepers.

According to Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority

Shah Rukh Ali Khan, on the directives of Secretary Food Khushal Khan, operations were underway in the province against those selling substandard spices, tea leaves, meat and chicken. 200kg of stale fish was recovered during the operation in Bannu, while various food shops in Lower Dir were inspected, from which more than 16kg of substandard spices were recovered.

According to the Food Safety Authority, meat and chicken shops in Lakki Marwat were inspected and more than 30kg of substandard meat was destroyed. Similarly, two bakeries in Mardan were sealed for violating authority rules. More than 10 kg of substandard spices were destroyed in Mansehra during the campaign.

DG Food Safety Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan said that a special campaign on quality spices, tea leaves, meat and chicken was going successfully with the help and support of Food and Livestock Department.

The authority’s mission is to ensure clean and quality food to the people. Shah Rukh Ali Khan said that businessmen should fulfill their national, moral and religious duty by ensuring the supply of quality and unadulterated food items.

He said that those who harmed public health with adulterated items would be dealt with severely according to authority law.