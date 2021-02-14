Accused going to court to appear in murder case shot dead

FAISALABAD: Sabri Dawn, an accused in a Dijkot murder case, was shot dead near Korian Bridge here on Saturday.

Reportedly, Sabri was on his way to the District Courts to appear in a murder case when some accused opened fire at him. As a result, he died on the spot while two passersby Ramzan and Muzammil also sustained bullet injuries in the incident. It was learnt that Sabri Dawn and his accomplices had allegedly gunned down Ehsan Ahmad at Darbar of Baba Kanni Shah in a nearby village.

District admin retrieves land worth Rs 3.9b from grabbers: The district administration has retrieved land worth Rs 3.9 billion from the land grabbers in the special economic zones.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and CPO Sohail Chaudhry supervised the grand operation against the land grabbers in the special economic zone of the FIEDMC. As many as 32 multinational companies from France, UK, Turkey, Korea, Saudi Arabia, China and other countries could not start operations since 2007 due to adverse possession by locals and land mafia. More than 40 illegal shops and dwelling units also demolished during the operation.The operation was underway despite severe resistance while the land retrieved by using heavy machinery. Revenue staff was supported by heavy contingent of police force.

The DC informed that this was the biggest operation against commercial property in the history of Faisalabad which would boost the FDI and industrialisation in the country. He said that on the special directions of PM Imran Khan, the operation against land grabbers was continued in the district with full power. He said that till now, more than 900 acres land had been retrieved which had worth around Rs 9 billion.

The CPO said that full support would be provided to the district administration during the operation against the land grabbers.

TYPHOID VACCINATION CAMPAIGN: As many as 1,511,840 children have been vaccinated so far during the ongoing typhoid vaccination campaign in the urban areas of the district.

Likewise, 136,258 children having age of nine months to 15 years were vaccinated on the 10th day of the campaign. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali reviewed the campaign and said that the targets should be achieved till the 15th of this month.

He said that the record of the vaccinated children should also be according to the facts.

Nominated: UAF Prof Dr Jalal Arif has been nominated as provincial member of the Agriculture Pesticide Technical Advisory sub-committee constituted by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research for the period of three years.

He would attend the first meeting of the committee in Karachi on Feb 15 in which tests and trials of pesticides analysis efficacy would be presented from all provinces and approval would be granted to pesticides for agricultural, domestic and commercial use in Pakistan.

Besides, Dr Jalal Arif had contributed its services in addressing the cotton issue at the Punjab level. He was also nominated as focal person at the Punjab level in locusts control programmes. He had a vast experience of teaching and research and produced many students in the area of Integrated Pest Management. He also served as former chairman of Department of Entomology, UAF.