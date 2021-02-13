Anderson global joins hands with Pakistani firm

ISLAMABAD: Andersen Global enters Pakistan through a Collaboration Agreement with tax and legal firm Septentrio Global Consulting (SgC), adding

coverage to the organisation’s global platform in South Asia.

Founded in 1985 by Managing Director Farrukh Karim Qureshi, SgC (formerly Samdani & Qureshi) began as a full-service law firm, and recently, enhanced their capabilities by integrating a tax practice, led by Rashid Ibrahim, and establishing an International Centre for Appropriate Dispute

Resolution and Prevention, led by Dr. Nudrat E. Piracha.

The Islamabad-based firm offers a vast range of services in tax, legal, management and financial consultancy, human resource management, risk management and appropriate dispute resolution & prevention solutions, working with clients in the public, private and social sectors, both at a national and international level.

“At the core of our business we are relationship driven and aim to set the standard for tax and legal services in Pakistan,” Farrukh said. — DNA