‘Reforms in ETEA underway for transparency merit in appointments’

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Higher Education Kamran Bangash Friday said the provincial government was working on reforms in Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) to ensure transparency and merit in new appointments.

Presiding over a meeting here on ETEA, he said soon all the recruitment would be made in the province through one testing agency, adding that all available resources would be utilized to enhance the capacity of ETEA and in order to overcome deficiency of manpower on various posts at ETEA would be advertised.