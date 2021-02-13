National Women Day: Gender mainstreaming suggested to address violence against women issue

PESHAWAR: The speakers at a seminar on Friday stressed collaboration to promote gender mainstreaming in access to economic resources as that would help address all forms of discriminations and violence against women.

The views were shared at an event jointly organized by Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Blue Veins and Group Development (GD) Pakistan to mark National Women Day (February 11).

The event was arranged at the Government Technical and Vocational Centre for Women Hayatabad.

The programme was titled “Women’s Economic Empowerment”, to discuss and explore various socio-legal measures taken by the government and non-government institutions to elevate the status of women in society.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Rehana Ismail, senior vice-President of the WPC said: “The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is committed to advancing the agenda of women’s social and economic empowerment. We reiterate our commitment to the cause.”

She said the WPC was making legislative efforts to respect and fulfil women’s rights and advance their aspirations through gender equity, fair payment, non-discrimination, good working conditions and capacity building.

MPA Ayesha Bano and Parliamentary Secretary on the Higher Education, said: “Facilitating equal access to economic resources and addressing all forms of violence against women can only help women play their role as key agents for change and drivers of sustainable development.”

MPA Anita Mehsood, general secretary, WPC, said: “The World Bank estimates that women constitute 48.54 per cent of the Pakistani population. Unless we empower their role in the development of the nation, we cannot progress”.

Ghulam Ali, Director General, National Vocational and Technical Training Commission KP, said: “Our future programmes should focus on increasing women’s skills, decision-making power and access to economic resources.”

He said interventions, including the formation of savings and lending groups and income-generating activities can help women achieve their financial goals and overcome persistent, gender-based barriers.”

Qamar Naseem, Programme Coordinator, Blue Veins, highlighted all sorts of discriminations against women in the country and underpinned the need for corrective steps to remove structural barriers that result in political, social and economic disempowerment of women.

Imran Takkar of Group Development Pakistan, said: “We all have a part to play in enabling women to succeed. Economic empowerment is central to women’s ability to overcome poverty, cope with shocks and improve their well-being.”