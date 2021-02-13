Industrial sector saw 11pc growth in Dec: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Planning Minister Asad Umar on Friday said the country’s large scale industry is showing “sustained strong growth” and shared that it increased by 11.4 per cent in December 2020 as compared to same month of the preceding year. “Another double digit growth month for Large Scale Manufacturing in December,” he said in a tweet, adding that large scale production increased by 11.4 per cent in December 2020 as compared to December 2019. On average, the LSM production posted a growth of 8 per cent during July-December (2020-21). “Industrial sector [is] now showing sustained strong growth”, he added.