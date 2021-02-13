Punjab government, PML-N trade barbs over Tarar’s ‘arrest’

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Punjab government on Friday had radically different versions of the “arrest” and subsequent “release” of senior party leader Ataullah Tarar, hours after the party claimed he was taken into police custody while campaigning in Sialkot ahead of the by-elections.

Punjab government spokeswoman Firdous Awan said he was never arrested, so there is no question of release. “One can only be released if one is arrested,” she said, insisting that he “voluntarily” entered the police vehicle. She also a “political actor” had carried out a “drama”.

It all began when PML-N’s Azma Bukhari first told Geo News that Tarar had been arrested from the Wazirabad town in Sialkot. He was campaigning in Daska. The detention was subsequently confirmed by party spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb.

“The police has abducted him as far as I am concerned,” Aurangzeb told Geo News at the time, saying he was detained without a warrant or cause. “The only reason that comes to mind is that they have made campaigning for by-elections a crime,” she said, and termed move “pre-election rigging” and that Maryam Nawaz was set to campaign in Daska. Hours later, PML-N Saira Afzal Tarar said Attaullah Tarar was released.

Police had reportedly stopped a PML-N convoy in Gujranwala, in which MNA Javed Latif, Tarar, and other leaders were present. After checking, police reportedly found a weapon on the PML-N Gujranwala president’s bodyguard, following which they moved him to their vehicle.

Tarar, Mustansar Gondal, and another PML-N leader, reacting to the move, told police officers that they would go along with their workers. After which, they were taken into custody.

Following the arrest, PML-N workers and MPAs staged a sit-in outside the City Police Station demanding their workers and leaders’ release. SSP Operations, Gujranwala, speaking to Geo News, said that “only the people bearing weapons were arrested, and the the PML-N leaders came voluntarily”.