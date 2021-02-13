Video song acknowledges men standing up for women’s rights

Islamabad : A video song acknowledging the men, who stand up and speak up for women’s rights in Pakistani society, was formally launched on the premises of the Pakistan National Council of Arts here on Friday.

‘Sar Buland’ was composed and sung by Ali Hamza, written by Irfan Ahmad Urfi, conceptualised and directed by award-winning filmmaker Samar Minallah Khan, and produced by Irum Ahsan with the support of the Legal Literacy for Women Project.

According to Samar Minallah, the song aims to highlight men, who understand and challenge the discrimination and injustice against women.

“The change begins at home. It sheds light on a father, who supports the dreams of his daughter. He raises a daughter with love and attention. He raises her as a caring, strong individual, who is strong enough to give to her community and country. She is raised not just as a daughter, a sister, a mother, or a wife but a responsible, sensitive and caring citizen of this society,” she told ‘The News’.

The director said the notion of honour was challenged in the video by showing how a girl could bring honour.

“She [girl] is not a threat to honour but she, too, can make this country proud if we start investing in her at home, community, and national level.”

Samar Minallah said ‘Sar Buland’ was associated with a daughter, who was otherwise seen as a burden and whose birth was not celebrated the way a son’s birth was celebrated.

She said the video showed the importance of a father’s role in challenging stereotypes and changing mind-sets.

“The struggle to end violence against women has largely been carried out by women. It’s not about fighting a particular crime. It’s about changing a mindset. It’s that mindset that allows us to accept harmful cultural practices as just a women’s issue.” She said it was time to acknowledge the silent majority of men, who stood up and spoke up for the rights of women.

“It is time to recognize such men as allies and partners, and most of all; it is about time to acknowledge that men, too, face hurdles in speaking up. They pay a price for challenging norms and for standing up in the face of societal and cultural expectations. That takes a lot of courage.

“It’s important to shed light on those silent allies, bring their example to a larger audience, and showcase them as every day’s heroes and role models.”

The director said there’s a theory that good stories were based on ordinary people in extraordinary circumstances and she chose instead to make films about ordinary people in ordinary circumstances that made the extraordinary choice.

“I don’t want to sensationalise the problem or shock the audience. I want them to relate to a different kind of hero,” she said.

Producer Irum Ahsan said for a happy society, everyone needed to be respected and women were no exception.

“She [woman] does not have to be a mother or a sister or a daughter to be respected, Supporting one woman creates a pathway for other women. Women are not anyone’s honour and instead, they are everyone’s pride,” she said.

The producer stressed the need for considering the issue of violence against women not just a women’s issue but an issue that needed to be owned by society in general, especially men.