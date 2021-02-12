Imran takes notice of price hike at high-level meeting

ISLAMABAD: A top-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday decided that the provincial governments would ensure 80:20 grinding ratio at the flour mills in order to enhance flour production and lower the prices of flour.

Imran directed that laws be suitably amended to put in place a compliance regime rather than approvals; the powers of regulation be devolved to divisional and district level and all activities at market be video-recorded to ensure transparency during the wheat auctioning.

The government decided to reduce administrative expenditure on procurement, delivery and storage of wheat.

Moreover, the prime minister also tasked the finance minister with reviewing the existing business model of procurement of wheat at government level and suggesting, within a week, ways and means to cut down administrative costs being incurred during procurement, transmission and storage process of wheat.

The meeting was attended among others by federal and provincial ministers and relevant federal and provincial secretaries. Chief secretaries of the provinces were also present via video link.

Senior Punjab minister for food informed the prime minister that as per his directions, the provincial government had been releasing wheat to the flour mills since July 7, 2020. He was further informed that so far 3.6 MT wheat had been released with a provision of Rs50 billion as subsidy.

The meeting was informed that Punjab was incurring a cost of Rs510 per 40kg of wheat in lieu of various charges including procurement, transmission and storage. This additional burden was being absorbed by the provincial government and not being passed on to the consumers.

To this, the finance minister was directed to review the existing system of procurement and to present an efficient business model for cutting down additional expenses being incurred by the food department.

The chief secretaries of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa briefed the prime minister about the existing regulatory mechanisms of their respective provinces for establishment of fruit and vegetable markets.

The prime minister was briefed about the existing provisions of Punjab Agricultural Marketing Regulatory Authority Act 2018 and its subsequent amendments.

Disapproving a stringent criterion for establishment of private farm markets, Imran directed that the existing mechanism be reviewed to make it easy and affordable for the private sector.

He also directed the chief secretaries to ensure that commodities at retail level were provided to the consumers at the official rates.

He directed strict action against the officials concerned in case of any neglect.

The prime minister said government functionaries should keep in mind the suffering of the public due to artificial price hike and administrative failures.

The premier also chaired a meeting on increasing the number of fruit and vegetable markets and wheat flour production.

The meeting was attended by senior officers including federal and provincial ministers, secretaries and chief secretaries.

Important decisions were taken regarding the involvement of the private sector in the establishment of fruit and vegetable markets and it was also decided to revise the laws relating to establishment of markets in Punjab.

The prime minister directed that the laws and procedures be simplified for setting up markets.