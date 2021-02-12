Shibli says Pak govt, people to continue support to Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Thursday that the government and people of Pakistan have extended support to the Kashmiri brethren throughout the last seven decades, and would continue to do so until the Kashmiris succeed in their struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination. Speaking at the Kashmir Solidarity Day Photographic Exhibition at Foreign Office, the minister said that Pakistan under the bold leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has rejected India’s illegal actions of August 5, 2019 and internationally highlighted the humanitarian, legal and peace and security dimensions of the issue.

Shibli Faraz said Prime Minister Imran Khan has reached out to world leaders, the international institutions, the UN, the OIC and forcefully raised the Jammu & Kashmir dispute on all multilateral and international fora. “Our efforts to project the Kashmir cause have not gone unnoticed. United Nations Security Council has discussed the Jammu & Kashmir dispute three times since 5 August 2019. UN Secretary General has affirmed multiple times that the position of the United Nations on Jammu & Kashmir is governed by the Charter of the United Nations and applicable Security Council resolutions. World leaders, international human rights organisations as well as the media have been at one in condemnation of the lockdown by Indian occupation forces in IIOJK,” he said.

Meanwhile, Senator Shibli Faraz said on Thursday that the government was ready to move forward in addressing the legitimate demands of the employees.

In a tweet, he refuted statement wrongly attributed to him about government employees regarding reduction of their expenditures and said that he has never issued such statement.

Shibli Faraz said that some elements trying to create misunderstandings for political goals were attributing such statements to him. The minister expressed the hope that media would play its due role on this issue.