Tax defaulters told to pay vehicle, property taxes or face action

The Sindh minister for excise and taxation and narcotics control & parliamentary affairs, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, has said that tax defaulters should pay their taxes on time to avoid any untoward situation.

A spokesman said the minister, while giving details of the collection of motor vehicle and property taxes by the Sindh Excise and Taxation Department till January 2021, has said that in the current financial year, from July 2020 to January 2021, Rs4,668.106 million were collected from Karachi in the form of the motor vehicle tax, with Rs312.001 million received from Hyderabad, Rs141.409 million from Sukkur and Rs62.697 million from Shaheed Benazirabad.

He further said that Rs67.837 million were collected from Larkana and Rs40.457 million from Mirpurkhas for the motor vehicle tax, while Rs187.664 million were collected from Karachi, Rs57.623 million from Hyderabad and Rs27.267 million from Sukkur in terms of the

property tax.

Chawla said Rs16.404 million was collected from Larkana and Rs7.924 million from Mirpurkhas in terms of the property tax. He said the overall situation of the collection of the motor vehicle tax and property tax was satisfactory, but the officers should pay more attention to the collection of property, motor vehicle and professional taxes.

The minister asked the professional taxpayers to log on www.excise.gos.pk through a simple procedure and register their business. He was of the opinion that a large-scale advertising campaign was required to collect and to motivate tax defaulters to pay property and professional taxes. He advised the tax defaulters to pay their taxes on time to avoid any untoward situation.