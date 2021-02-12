Forex reserves fall to $20.073bln

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $20.073 billion during the week ended February 4 from $20.163 billion a week ago, the central bank reported on Thursday.
The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased $82 million to $12.949 billion, due to external debt repayments.
Similarly, the foreign exchange reserves of commercial banks also slightly dropped to $7.124 billion from $7.131 billion.