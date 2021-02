Crackdown launched against millers

MANSEHRA: The district Food Department has launched a crackdown against the millers selling substandard wheat flour at markets across the district.

“We have launched a crackdown against millers who don’t follow the formula set by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to extract different ingredients including wheat flour,” Shaukat Sultan, Assistant Food Controller, told reporters here on Wednesday.

He said that a team of the Food Department visited mills in the city and its suburbs during the crackdown and collected samples of wheat flour.