Dejected husband commits suicide

SUKKUR: A resident of Qureshi Goth, Sukkur, Raza Muhammed Shaikh committed suicide on Wednesday.According to Police, Shaikh hanged himself to death when his wife refused to return home with him. She had moved to live with her parents following a domestic dispute five days ago. The dejected husband upset over wife’s refusal to return home committed suicide, the police said.