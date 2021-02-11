Khuli Kutchehri held in N Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: Khulli Kutchehry was held near the Pak-Afghan border in Ghulam Khan tehsil of North Waziristan tribal district on Wednesday.

Commissioner Bannu Shaukat Ali Yousafzai and Regional Police Officer Bannu Awal Khan presided over the open forum and was attended by Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali, District Police Officer Shafiullah Khan and heads of line departments.

“The people raised important issues such as restoration of Pak-Afghan transit trade, ease of movement at the border and provision of employment,” Commissioner Shaukat Ali told the media.

He said that the problems of all the backward areas would be solved on priority basis. He added that nine police stations were fully operational in North Waziristan and 200 police officials had already been deployed for the production of Pak-Afghan trade.