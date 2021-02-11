Orphan appeals to IGP for justice

LAKKI MARWAT: An orphaned youth on Wednesday appealed to the Inspector General Police (IGP) Sanaullah Abbasi to take note of his torture by a cop in the police station.

Ali Marjan, resident of Lakki City, said that he along with his two brothers had been running a business of iron works for a long time.

He said that an investigation cop, Muhammad Ismail, caught him last week and took him to the police station where he along with other policemen tortured him.

He said that his two brothers were also arrested and tortured in the police station, adding that one of his brothers was admitted at the City Hospital Lakki due to his precarious condition later on.

He said that they were released after paying Rs30000 to the cop, Muhammad Ismail.He appealed to the IGP to look into the matter and provide justice to his family.