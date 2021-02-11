NHA chairman visits Motorway project

Islamabad : National Highway Authority (NHA) Chairman Captain (r)? Sikander Qayyum visited all packages of Hakla (M-1) - D.I Khan Motorway Project a Section of CPEC Western Route Corridor, says a press release.

The senior officers of NHA also accompanied him. The project authorities briefed him regarding the progress of works and the hindrances faced and being resolved during the execution of works.

NHA chairman expressed his satisfaction over the pace and quality of the ongoing construction activities. Moreover the NHA chairman very kindly directed all the concerned authorities to ensure the completion of the project within scheduled time period so as the said project can be put for facilitation of general public.