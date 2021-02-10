Ramazan Sugar Mills scam: Court adjourns hearing till 24th

LAHORE: An accountability court Tuesday adjourned the hearing of Ramazan Sugar Mills reference against Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shahbaz,by February 24. The duo was produced before the accountability court judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhary. On April 9, 2019, the father-son duo was indicted in the main reference. Later, in November 2019, NAB filed a supplementary reference against them in the same case. Prosecution witness Zulifqar Ali recorded his statement while counsel of Shahbaz cross-examined prosecution witness Ghhulam Mustafa. In the reference, NAB blamed Hamza Shahbaz, the chief executive of the Ramzan Sugar Mills, for getting constructed a drain for his mill with the public money in Chinniot. The then Chief Minister, Shahbaz Sharif, allegedly approved Rs210 million for the drain construction. The NAB alleged that Hamza Shahbaz was chief executive officer of the mill, and he had made the then MPA Maulana Rehmatullah move an application for construction of the drain, thus causing a loss to the national exchequer. It was submitted that the government agencies used the public funds to appease Shahbaz and Hamza Shahbaz.