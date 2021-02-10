First billion plantation target to be achieved in this year: Amin

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Tuesday said first one billion target of plantation under Ten Billion Tree Tsunami (TBTT) would be achieved in June this year.

The spring season plantation this year would focus on urban plantation aimed at increasing the dwindling green cover of urban centers to reduce risk of flooding, heat wave, pollution and other climate change induced calamities, said the SAPM addressing a media briefing here.

He said the TBTT was guarantee to the country’s resilience and preparedness against adverse impacts of environmental degradation and opposition parties should avoid criticizing it. He said the country’s biggest weapon against climate change was TBTT, while we had set a 3.2 billion tree plantation target till 2023 under the scheme.