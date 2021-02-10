Disqualification case: ECP fines Vawda Rs50,000 for adjournment bid

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on water resources minister Faisal Vawda for repeatedly seeking adjournments in a disqualification case and directing him to appear in person at the next hearing.

A five-member panel of the ECP, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Dr Sikandar Raja, was hearing the petition seeking the federal minister’s disqualification over his dual nationality allegedly at the time he filed papers with the commission. Raja said the case “has already been delayed” and reprimanded the counsel representing Vawda during this hearing. When hearing resumed on Tuesday, assistant counsel Hasnain Chohan sought an adjournment due to Vawda’s lawyer Muhammad bin Mohsin’s engagement in a Lahore court. ECP member Justice (retd) Irshad Qaiser asked him: “In what capacity have you appeared? You do not even have the power of attorney.”

Another member, Justice (retd) Altaf Qureshi said the lawyer had not attached anything to support his absence and the minister’s attorney “should have managed his time with the court”. The chief election commissioner said Vawda was supposed to respond to questions regarding his dual nationality in the hearing. “If the defendant fails to respond on the next hearing the ECP will itself approach the US Consulate for details,” the CEC said, and adjourned the hearing till February 24.