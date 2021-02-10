Smart virus lockdowns imposed in six Lahore localities

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Smart lockdowns were imposed in six localities of Lahore on Tuesday after a rise in the number of coronavirus cases, as the country reported 40 deaths and 1,008 infections during the last 24 hours.

Among 40 deaths, 32 patients were under treatment in hospitals and eight in their respective quarantines and homes on Monday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). Nineteen patients died on ventilators.

Maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas i.e. Multan, 35 per cent; Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 27 per cent; Peshawar 26 per cent; and Lahore 33 per cent.

Around 254 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country, while no Covid-affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 31,509 tests were conducted across the country on Monday i.e. 10,205 in Sindh; 10,858 in Punjab; 5,703 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP); 3,557 in ICT; 513 in Balochistan; 341 in GB; and 332 in AJK.

Around 512,943 people, including 1,441 during the last 24 hours, have recovered from the disease so far across the country making it a significant count with over 90 per cent recovery ratio of the patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 556,519 cases have been detected. Sindh has 251,434 cases; Punjab, 161,347; KP, 68,625; ICT, 42,080; Balochistan, 18,877; AJK, 9,238; and GB, 4,918. The national tally of Covid deaths has reached 12,066. About 1,797 patients were in critical condition.

A total of 8,256,378 corona tests have so far been conducted, while 631 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities. Some 2,219 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Care Department, smart lockdown has been clamped in Lahore’s Ali View Garden, Baidian Road; A Block, Phase 5, DHA; W Block, Phase 3, DHA; Block C1, Faisal Town, Gulberg; Chenab Block, Allama Iqbal Town; and Abdullah Street, Manawan in Wahga.

These areas have been sealed for the next two weeks and entry and exit points have been closed.