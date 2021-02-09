Opp submits requisition for Senate session

ISLAMABAD: The joint opposition, which commands majority in the 104-member Senate, on Monday submitted a requisition for the Senate session to discuss the recently-promulgated presidential ordinance on open balloting in Senate elections.

The requisition for the fresh session has been filed under Article 54 (3) read with Article 61 of the Constitution. Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani is expected to summon the session, most likely during the current week. A regular session is summoned by the president.

“We the members of the Senate, whose signatures are appended herewith, do hereby requisition the session of the Senate under Article 54(3) read with Article 61 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973, to discuss the presidential ordinance amongst other issues,” the requisition application says. The main agenda item says: “The House may discuss the unprecedented and controversial presidential ordinance promulgated with mala fide intent that seeks to change the Senate election procedure, which is an election under the Constitution of Pakistan, rendering the process of Senate elections controversial”.

The joint opposition plans to reject the ordinance through a resolution. The last regular session was prorogued on Thursday, which was summoned after the opposition’s requisitioned session.