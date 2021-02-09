Pakistan blanks Proteas in Tests

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Monday ended almost 18 years of wait to win a Test series against South Africa as Hasan Ali (10-116) finished off the tourists with a 10-wicket haul here at the Pindi Stadium. It all looked rosy for South Africa overnight as they were threatening to challenge the winning target of 370 posted by the hosts. But all the hopes for the tourists dashed once Pakistan took the new ball after lunch. The collapse saw the tourists losing the last seven wickets for 33 runs only and to pack up bowled out at 274, leaving Pakistan making a clean sweep with a thumping 95-run win in the second Test.

Pakistan has already clinched the first Test at the National Stadium in Karachi by seven wickets. It was for the first time that Pakistan achieved a whitewash in eight-years.

All was made possible by flamboyant Hasan on the final day. The rejuvenated pacer bowled with fire and venom with the second new ball to make irreparable damage to South Africa’s batting line up who fell like nine pins. In his very first over with the new ball, Hasan knocked out Aiden Markram (108) who was caught in the slips to break his 94-run, six short of ton, stand for the fourth wicket with Tempa Bavuma (61) and then on the very next ball claimed the scalp of the out-of-form South Africa skipper Quinton de Kock for a duck. Imran Butt on both occasions took the catches in the slips. Hasan also had George Linde caught at point by Faheem Ashraf to complete his 10-wicket haul in the match and to become the first Pakistan pacer in 18-year time to achieve the milestone. Shoaib Akhtar had last achieved the feat against Bangladesh in Peshawar in 2003.

Hasan made an impact even with the old ball earlier in the morning of the decisive final day, getting Rassie van der Dussen (48) and Faf du Plessis (5) within 15 minutes of the start of play. Dussen again missed the in-cutter with Faf getting trapped in front. Even the review was not enough to save his blushes.

“I am delighted to have contributed to Pakistan’s success. This indeed is my best ever performance with the ball. Coming back from injury and contributing to success is something you would remember forever,” a rightly-proud Hasan said.

The pacer attributed his success to his wife, elder brother, Shoaib Malik, and the Pakistan Cricket Board. “My wife and elder brother supported me when I was down with an injury. Malik always boosted my morale and I am thankful to the PCB for sending me abroad for rehabilitation.”

Hasan’s brilliant spell with the new ball pumped up Shaheen Shah Afridi (4-51) who came into the act from the other end. Once Hasan broke through with the new ball, Shaheen started picking wickets. Besides getting resolute Bavuma caught behind, he had Keshav Maharaj (0) and Kagiso Rabada (0) without scoring. Shaheen also picked up Dean Elgar (17) on the penultimate day of the Test. Yasir Shah, who had been wicketless, had the last laugh as he uprooted Wiaan Mulder’s wicket as he tried to hit him over mid-on only to get beaten.

Markram and Bavuma kept the tourists in the business with a stand out innings on the final day. Markram who became the first South African batsman to score a century on the tour, smashed 13 fours and three sixes during his responsible 243-ball innings. More importantly, his knock kept South Africa in the hunt for a big target. Once he departed, pressure started mounting on the visitors.

“I am more disappointed than to get happy on my ton. I would have been delighted had the innings helped the team to win which was all the more important for us. It was innings where I have learned a lot but in the end, we fell short of the target. We had our moments in the match and whenever we started getting the upper hand, we lost wickets which ultimately proved crucial,” Markram said.

APP adds: The Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Farazcongratulated national cricket team over winning Test series against visiting South African team 2-0.

In a tweet he said, "Congratulations Team Pakistan on winning the Cricket series against South Africa. Yes we can do it." Pakistan cricket team defeated South Africa in the second Test match at Rawalpindi by 95 runs.