SSRL’s new office inaugurated

KARACHI: The Thar Coal Block-1 project, which is an important part of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), is making rapid progress despite all odds, a top official said on Monday.
At the office relocation ceremony of Sino Sindh Resources Private Limited (SSRL), Li Jigen, chief operating officer of SSRL, a subsidiary of Shanghai Electric, said that despite the Covid-19 pandemic and other obstacles, the mega project in Thar has picked up pace in recent times.
Tariq Shah, Sindh Energy Secretary, Meng Donghai, CEO of Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Co and Li Jigen, inaugurated SSRL’s new office at The Harbour Front. Shah lauded the progress made in the Thar Block-1 project, which comprises a 7.8-million-tonne-per-annum (Mtpa) open-pit coal mine and installation of a 1.3GW ultra-supercritical coal-fired power plant. Almost 40 percent of the work related to coal mining has been completed, while construction work is also in progress on the power plant.