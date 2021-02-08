India urged to respect freedom of expression in held Kashmir

DUBAI: A spokesperson for the US State Department on Sunday called on India to respect freedom of expression in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and restore internet services.

This was said by the State Department’s Urdu Spokesperson, Zed Tarar, who spoke exclusively to Geo News in Dubai. Tarar said the Indian government should lift the internet blockade in the region and “freedom of expression” must be respected and protected in the valley. Describing both India and Pakistan as partners of the United States, Tarar said the two countries must agree to formulate a strategy to ease tensions against one another through dialogue. “Pakistan and India should work for the reduction of tensions along the Line of Control (LoC) and start positive dialogue on the Kashmir issue,” he said.

Speaking about the Doha agreement on the Afghan peace process, the State Department spokesperson said Washington was not reviewing the agreement with the intention of making changes to it. He said the new US administration was scrutinising whether or not the Taliban are complying with the terms and conditions of the Afghan peace process. “The Afghan war is almost 20 years old and the US does not want war,” Tarar stated, adding that the US wants peace in the region. Tarar expressed the hope that those behind the murder of slain US journalist Daniel Pearl will be held accountable, adding that justice should also be seen to be happening.

Talking about the Middle East and the Iran nuclear deal, Tarar said the new US administration certainly intended to rejoin the “nuclear deal with Iran” but would consult with its partners in the Middle East. “Obviously, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), China and European Union would be consulted” with about the Iran nuclear deal, Tarar stated.

He said Biden’s administration was exploring ways to restore the 2015 nuclear deal that Iran signed with major world powers, including the US. But, the deal was abandoned in 2018 by former president Donald Trump, who restored sanctions over Iran.