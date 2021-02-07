‘Will be Opp’s hero for Kashmir if NRO given’

By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday reiterated that he will not give an NRO to opposition even if it holds long march.

Imran Khan said that public will not come on streets to protect looted wealth of opposition leaders as no one leaves his house to protect corruption of others. “The opposition will start praising me as a wonderful speaker for Kashmir if they get NRO from me,” the premier said in an interview with a private news channel.

Imran Khan has said that India has failed at getting Pakistan placed into the "blacklist" of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The premier said that India is "delusional" if it thinks it can suppress Pakistan. He said that New Delhi could never isolate Islamabad from the rest of the world.

"We have asked India to resolve the Kashmir conflict through dialogue," he said, adding that the issue of Kashmir has once again come into the limelight internationally.

The premier, speaking on the economic front, said that the country’s industries are headed in the right direction and that they are performing better than the past.

The prime minister, while vowing to take every step to bring back people who fled the country, said the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is in hiding in London along with his sons. He said the opposition used to appoint judges and NAB heads of their own liking, adding that the PDM will continue to cry foul unless they get favourable appointments in judiciary and other institutions.

The premier also acknowledged that the country is not in a good position but blamed it on previous governments. He said the government is taking every possible step to improve the situation.

Meanwhile, presiding over a meeting on the promotion of knowledge economy, Imran Khan said a large part of the population of the country consists of youth and their talent could be utilised only when they were adorned with modern education.

The premier said promotion of education was the top priority of the present government. During the meeting, progress on various projects related to the development of knowledge economy in the country was reviewed.

Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood briefed the prime minister on the progress of various projects and initiatives for the promotion of education. Dr Attaur Rehman made various suggestions regarding the promotion of artificial intelligence, biotechnology and other modern sciences in the country.

The prime minister said the future of the country depends on the promotion of education. He added that the government was committed to play its full role in promoting education.

The prime minister said that the aim of education reform by the present government was not only to promote education but also to inculcate high values in the personalities of the students.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, agreed to continue working closely to enhance bilateral relations and cooperation in multilateral entities.

The two leaders reaffirmed during telephonic conversation the existing close fraternal relations between Pakistan and the UAE and reiterated the resolve to further solidify and strengthen the multifaceted bilateral relationship.

They also exchanged views on COVID-19 pandemic and regional and international issues of mutual interest.