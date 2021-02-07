Three died in Lahore roof collapse

LAHORE: At least three members of a family died in an incident of roof collapse in Saroba Garden on Ferozpur Road on Saturday.

According to details, five members of the family were trapped under the debris. Three years old Zain died on the spot. Four other injured identified as Nazir Umar, 35, Neha Umar, 17, Roni, 10, and Zohi, 02, were evacuated from the debris and shifted to nearby hospitals by the rescue workers.

Neha and Zohi succumbed to their injuries. Initial investigations suggested that the house was in a dilapidated condition.