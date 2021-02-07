Oxford vaccine effective against UK variant

LONDON: The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is effective against the rapidly spreading variant of coronavirus that originated in the UK, but is likely less effective against the South African strain, its manufacturers have said.New research found that the jab combats the “Kent variant” that led to a surge of new virus cases late last year.

Data also reveals further signs that the vaccine can work to reduce transmission. Dr June Raine, CEO of the UK medical regulator, said the results are “very reassuring.”

Meanwhile, a new report from the regulator found that the benefits of coronavirus vaccination far outweigh the minor risks involved.

The report said the “overwhelming majority” of possible side effects are only mild, such as arm pain from needles, minor headaches, chills or fever.

The reporting rate for side effects is about three per 1,000 doses — a similar level to common annual flu jabs.

But because some vaccine recipients fail to report side effects, regulators believe that about one in 10 people should expect mild side effects.

Another study from Oxford, awaiting peer review, found that people who had received a vaccine and were later infected showed lower amounts of virus matter in the body.

Prof. Andrew Pollard, chief investigator in the Oxford vaccine trial, said this led to a “reasonable assumption that vaccines could translate into a substantial reduction in transmission.”

The vaccine works just as well against the UK strain as against initial versions of the virus, meaning that other immune system elements might play an important role in protecting against the disease.

But Mene Pangalos, head of research and development for AstraZeneca, said it is likely that the vaccine will be less effective in preventing mild and moderate symptoms from the South African variant.

Meanwhile, Iran will kick off its coronavirus vaccination campaign within a week, President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday, after the country received its first batch of Russia’s Sputnik V jab. The Islamic republic is fighting the Middle East’s deadliest outbreak of the coronavirus, with over 58,000 lives lost out of more than 1.4 million cases of infection.

Iran has bought two million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told AFP.

The first batch arrived in the country on Thursday, and the country is scheduled to receive two more batches by February 28.

"Vaccinations will start this very week; this is a real cause for celebration," Rouhani told a televised meeting of Iran’s Covid-19 taskforce.

He did not give a specific date, only saying that the programme would begin before next Wednesday, which marks the 42nd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic revolution.

Health workers would be the first to get the jabs, followed by the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions, Rouhani said.

The president expressed hope that the first three categories would be inoculated before the Persian New Year on March 21.

Russia registered the Sputnik V vaccine -- named after the Soviet-era satellite -- in August last year, before the start of large-scale clinical trials.

In addition to the Russian jab, Iran is expecting to receive 4.2 million doses of a vaccine from the Anglo-Swedish firm AstraZeneca in February.

They were purchased via Covax, the mechanism for the equitable distribution of vaccines established by the UN World Health Organisation.

Iran started clinical trials of one of its own vaccines in late December, and according to Rouhani, they may become available by early summer.

As the Trump administration was nearing the end of an unprecedented string of executions, 70 percent of death row inmates were sick with Covid-19.

Guards were ill. Travelling prisons staff on the execution team had the virus. So did media witnesses, who may have unknowingly infected others when they returned home because they were never told about the spreading cases.

Other staff members, including those brought in to help with executions, also spread tips to their colleagues about how they could avoid quarantines and skirt public health guidance from the federal government and Indiana health officials.