Girl students barred from sitting on front seats of school vans

MANSEHRA: The police have barred girl students from sitting in the front seats of school vans across the district.

“We have imposed restrictions on the travel of the girl students in the front seats of school vans in pursuance of the local culture and tradition,” Muddasar Zia, the traffic police inspector, told reporters here on Friday.

The police officer said he had directed traffic wardens to ensure that girl students, except the minor ones, do not travel to school and back home seated in the front seats of the vans. “We have imposed these restrictions on the demand of parents as they didn’t the girls to share the front seat with drivers to ensure their safety and honour,” he added.