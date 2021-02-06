Seven fall victim to Covid-19, 545 more test positive in Sindh

Covid-19 claimed seven more lives in Sindh during the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 4,066 and constituting a 1.6 mortality rate in the province.

As many as 545 new cases emerged when 9,981 tests were conducted, said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his daily Covid-19 situation report on Friday. So far 2,778,294 tests have been conducted in Sindh, and 250,042 people have tested positive. Of them 91 per cent or 226,752 patients have recovered, including 338 overnight.

Currently 19,224 patients are under treatment. Of them 18,581 are in home isolation, 15 at isolation centres and 628 at different hospitals. On Friday, the condition of 580 patients was stated to be critical, including 77 shifted onto ventilators.

According to the chief minister, of the 545 new cases, 272 have been reported from Karachi: 72 in District East, 71 in District Central, 60 in District South, 30 in District Korangi, 24 in District Malir and 14 in District West.

Hyderabad reported 130 new cases, Sujawal 13, Tando Muhammad khan and Tando Allahyar 11 each, Mirpurkhas ten, Thatta nine, Khairpur, Sanghar and Kashmor eight each, Larkana seven, Nawabshah, Ghotki, Jacobabad and Umerkot five each, Sukkur, Dadu, Naushero Feroze, Matiari and Jamshoro four each, Qambar two, Badin one. The chief minister urged the people of the province to follow SOPs.