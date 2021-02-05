Forex reserves rise to $20.163bln

KARACHI: Pakistanâ€™s foreign exchange reserves increased to $20.163 billion during the week ended January 29 from $20.106 billion a week ago, the central bank reported on Thursday.

The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) rose $33 million to $13.031 billion.

The foreign exchange reserves of commercial banks also increased to $7.131 billion from $7.108 billion, it added.