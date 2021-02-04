‘NAB committed to make Pakistan corruption-free’

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (R) Javed Iqbal Wednesday said the NAB introduced a Combine Investigation Team (CIT) to benefit from the collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers.

NAB chairman chaired a meeting to review performance of Operations and Prosecution Divisions of NAB at its Headquarters.

During the meeting, Justice ® Javed Iqbal said that corruption is the mother of all evils and the NAB is committed for making Pakistan corruption free. He said that logical conclusion of mega corruption cases is the top most priority of NAB.

He said the NAB had introduced a Combine Investigation Team (CIT) system in order to benefit from the experienced and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers so that quality and standard of investigations could be further improved on the basis of solid evidence. NAB also had devised and implemented an effective Monitoring and Evaluation System (MES) in NAB Headquarters and all regional bureaus in order to monitor the performance in qualitative and quantitative terms in order to further improve the performance of all regional bureaus as well as Operations and Prosecution Divisions of NAB.

He said the NAB is Chairman of SAARC Anti-Corruption Forum, besides NAB is the focal organisation of Pakistan under United Nations Convention against corruption.

He said that NAB had recovered Rs714 billion directly and indirectly from corrupt elements and deposited in national exchequer considering it as our national duty.

He said that hard work, dedication, commitment and professionalism always add value to the quality and standard of work. “NAB officers should double their efforts in conduct of complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations on the basis of solid evidence as per law and always ensure self-respect of every citizen who comes to NAB as NAB always believes in self-respect,” he said.

Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said the NAB had great regard for the business community as the business community plays a vital role in the prosperity and development of the country.

He said the NAB had established special complaint cells at NAB HQ and all regional bureaus for redressal of their complaints. He said that NAB had referred all cases related to sales tax and income tax to FBR as per law.

NAB chairman directed that effective coordination between regional bureaus with operations division and Prosecution Division will further enhance the quality and standard of work so that allegedly corrupt should be brought to justice where law will take its own course of action.

He directed that all cases of NAB should vigorously be pursued with complete preparedness on the basis of solid documentary evidence as per law. NAB’s awareness strategy has been appreciated by World Economic Forum and Transparency International Pakistan in order to make people aware about the ill effects of corruption.