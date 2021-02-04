Two cops killed in accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAHAWALPUR: Two policemen of Sadar Haroonabad police station were killed while four others, including two accused, were injured in an accident near Chak 43/3-R on Wednesday. Reportedly, ASI Muhammad Amjad and Murtaza were killed while two other cops Awais and Shahid and two accused Furqan and Ali sustained injuries when their car was hit by a coach on Haroonabad-Bahawalnagar Road. According to Sadar Haroonabad police, the deceased cops were coming back to their police station after arresting the accused.
JI RALLY: Jamaat-e-Islami Women Wing workers took out a rally to express their solidarity with the Kashmiris. The protesters took out their rally from Masjid Al-Haq and after rounding the General Post Chowk reached outside the Fareed Gate where the JI Women Wing activists addressed the participants of the rally.