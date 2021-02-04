Zia greeted over election as WBF body member

LAHORE: The election of Pakistan’s Zia Mahmood as member World Bridge Federation (WBF) Committee is a great honour for the country.

Zia was elevated to this honour during a WBF Executive Council meeting recently via Zoom.

Zia is probably one of the best-known players in the world, a World Grand Master. He is instantly recognizable, charming and charismatic. He is seen as a great ambassador for Bridge and a leading example of the WBF Motto “Bridge for Peace”.

Earlier in 1998, Mazhar Jafri, also from Pakistan and WBF Vice President since 1991, had also been elected to this committee. Jafri had been rendering dedicated services to WBF since 1980, conspicuously attaining historic recognition of Bridge as a sport and WBF as an International (Sports) Federation (IF) by International Olympic Committee (IOC). Like Zia’s awarding of gold pin, he was the recipient of Gold Medal from WBF in 2004.

The Committee of Honour was established in 1972 for the purpose of recognising the unselfish efforts of individuals in making a significant contribution to the enhancement and growth of Bridge throughout the world.

It may not exceed 13 living members and, with Zia’s election, the Committee now has the maximum permitted number. The current members are: José Damiani (Chairman), Chen Zelan, Patrick Choy, Marc De Pauw, Panos Gerontopoulos, Georgia Heth, Mazhar Jafri, Alvin Levy, Zia Mahmood, George Retek, Gianarrigo Rona, John Wignall and Robert S. Wolff.

On this election Zia Mahmood has been greeted by the whole of the World Bridge family.

José Damiani, WBF President Emeritus and Chairman of the WBF Committee of Honour said: Zia Mahmood was elected almost unanimously to the Committee of Honour of the WBF by the whole Executive Council and the living members of the Committee. The World Bridge Federation is very honoured as much as is Zia. Indeed, this Committee is constituted of experienced people who may advise in many circumstances the WBF on various subjects and right now we face a new crisis due to some cheating or misconduct on line. To get Zia as advisor today is very valuable and will show to the Bridge community how much the WBF feels very concerned. Welcome Zia and thank you for your input to the Advisory Committee.