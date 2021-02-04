close
Thu Feb 04, 2021
Our Correspondent Â 
February 4, 2021

Commissioner IR Abdul Hameed passes away

National

Our Correspondent Â 
February 4, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Abdul Hameed, FBR's Commissioner Inland Revenues Appeals (II), Islamabad, has died here on Wednesday. His funeral prayer will be offered at 11 am on Thursday (today) at H-11 Graveyard, Islamabad. The FBR IR officers association expressed their grief on the sad demise.

Expressing grief at his death, officers and officials of RTO, Islamabad, conveyed commiseration to the members of the bereaved family. May his soul rest in eternal peace and ALLAH give patience and fortitude to the family to bear this irreparable loss.

