close
Thu Feb 04, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
February 4, 2021

Foreign visitors to Spain plunge 77pc in 2020

World

AFP
February 4, 2021

MADRID: Foreign visitors to Spain plunged 77.3 percent in 2020 from a year earlier, official data showed on Wednesday, as the pandemic and travel restrictions decimated tourism.

Spain received 19 million international tourists last year, national statistics office INE said, down from 83.5 million in 2019 when it was the world’s second-most visited country after France. France overtook Britain as Spain’s most important source of tourists last year, accounting for 3.9 million arrivals, a 65 percent decline over 2019.

Latest News

More From World