Foreign visitors to Spain plunge 77pc in 2020

MADRID: Foreign visitors to Spain plunged 77.3 percent in 2020 from a year earlier, official data showed on Wednesday, as the pandemic and travel restrictions decimated tourism.

Spain received 19 million international tourists last year, national statistics office INE said, down from 83.5 million in 2019 when it was the world’s second-most visited country after France. France overtook Britain as Spain’s most important source of tourists last year, accounting for 3.9 million arrivals, a 65 percent decline over 2019.