CSOs happy with bill to contain violence against women

PESHAWAR: The civil society organizations in Peshawar have welcomed the approval of domestic violence bill by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and asked the government to remove the hurdles in its implementation. Speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Tuesday, members of the civil society organizations including Qamar Naseem,

Shabina Ayaz, Khurshid Bano, Nazira Sayyed, Tahira Kaleem and others said the women were being subjected in domestic violence and quoted the figures by Pakistan Health and Demographic survey of Pakistan on the issue in KP.

The women rights activists urged the rulers to implement the law to end help end violence against women. They underlined the importance of creating awareness and education among the women and girls about their rights.