Vaccination of every Pakistani top priority: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has said that vaccination of every Pakistani against coronavirus is the first priority of the government.

Providing COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan is a testament of Pak-China perennial friendship. He said this while addressing the launching ceremony of a book on Telemedicine at King Edward Medical University on Tuesday.

Vice-Chancellor KEMU Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Asad Aslam Khan, Chairman HEC Punjab Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Registrar KEMU Dr Riasat Ali, Incharge Telemedicine Department Prof Dr Bilquees Shabir, Dean Public Health and Preventive Medicine and Editor Telemedicine book Prof Dr Saira Afzal were present.

The governor said that Insaf Health Card is a gift of PTI government to the people. The government distributed over Rs180 billion to deserving families under the Ehsas Programme in the most difficult economic conditions. He said that COVID-19 pandemic has shaken the foundations of even the most economically developed countries. There is still an economic crisis in many countries, including the US and the UK, but the Pakistan government, led by PM Imran Khan, not only contained pandemic in limited resources but also saved Pakistan from economic bankruptcy.

Talking about telemedicine centres, the governor said that the telemedicine helpline initiative had been very successful during the corona crisis as millions of Pakistanis sought medical guidance from doctors from home, adding that King Edward Medical College's Telemedicine Centre is the best in terms of quality.

In this regard, the services of Prof Khalid Masood are praise worthy. Lauding the role of doctors and paramedics, he said that the whole nation salutes those doctors, nurses and paramedics who have fought on the frontline in the war against COVID-19 pandemic, and the services of these doctors and medical staff will always be remembered.

On the occasion, KEMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal said that Punjab Governor had patronised the universities as the Chancellor in an exemplary manner.