Vaccination of every Pakistani priority: Sarwar

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has said that vaccination of every Pakistani against coronavirus is the first priority of the government.

Providing COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan is a testament of Pak-China perennial friendship. He said this while addressing the launching ceremony of a book on Telemedicine at King Edward Medical University on Tuesday. Vice-Chancellor KEMU Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Asad Aslam Khan, Chairman HEC Punjab Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Registrar KEMU Dr Riasat Ali, Incharge Telemedicine Department Prof Dr Bilquees Shabir, Dean Public Health and Preventive Medicine and Editor Telemedicine book Prof Dr Saira Afzal were present.

The governor said that Insaf Health Card is a gift of PTI government to the people. The government distributed over Rs180 billion to deserving families under the Ehsas Programme in the most difficult economic conditions. He said that COVID-19 pandemic has shaken the foundations of even the most economically developed countries.

Talking about telemedicine centres, the governor said that the telemedicine helpline initiative had been very successful during the corona crisis as millions of Pakistanis sought medical guidance from doctors from home, adding that King Edward Medical

College's Telemedicine Centre is the best in terms of quality.