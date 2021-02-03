Two detained over double murder in Boat Basin

Police have registered a case against unidentified persons over a double murder in Cliftonâ€™s Boat Basin area.

A young man and a married woman were gunned down on Monday night. Their bodies were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center for autopsies. The victims were identified as Adnan and Ainy. They lived in Hijrat Colony and were neighbours.

Shortly after the horrific incident, Adnanâ€™s father, Shafi, approached the police and registered an FIR under Section 302/34 against unidentified persons. He said he was at work when he got the news about the incident and found the bodies of his son and a woman at the hospital.

He said they did not have any relation with the woman nor did they have any personal enmity with anyone. The family took the body of Adnan to their hometown in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for burial.

Police, sharing the findings of the initial investigation, suspected that Adnan, who worked at a restaurant and was unmarried, and the woman had a friendship and were apparently killed in the name of honour.

Police said the culprits killed the victims apparently after following them. They said the woman had been living with her father in Hijrat Colony.

The investigators have detained two suspects, including the womanâ€™s husband, who runs a dabbu (carom) club. Though the investigators have obtained CCTV footage, they have not found any concrete clue or help from it.

Robber killed

A suspected robber was killed and his companion arrested during an alleged encounter with police in Korangi. Unidentified persons riding on two motorcycles were looting passers-by near Ovais Shaheed Park when cops on a routine patrol reached the scene. Seeing the police, the robbers opened fire and tried to escape. In retaliation, the police also fired shots and killed a suspect, identified as Amir, and arrested another, Rizwan. The other suspects escaped.