Mobile device manufacturing regulations notified

ISLAMABAD: Mobile Device Manufacturing (MDM) Regulations, 2021, prepared by the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA), have been notified. The regulations have come into force with effect from 25th January 2021, and aim to encourage local production of mobile devices in Pakistan.

As per the regulations, all devices are to be manufactured as per ITU Telecommunication Standardization Sector (ITU-T) technical standards. Finished/ manufactured device made locally should display the label “Manufactured in Pakistan”.

The Authority shall consider all applications on merit for authorization to manufacture mobile devices in Pakistan. The key factors such as technical competence, experience of applicant’s management, key members of staff and local participation in the business; and technical viability of the applicant’s business plan for mobile device manufacturing will determine whether authorization is to be granted to the applicant. The duration of the authorization will be valid for 10 years. The Regulations are available on PTA website: www.pta.gov.pk