People in Sindh to get corona vaccine this week: Asad

SUKKUR: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Omar has said that the federal government would start providing the Covid-19 vaccine among the people of Sindh in the current week but warned the PPP’s provincial government against politicizing the sensitive issue.

The federal minister said the central government has launched several development projects in Karachi and Balochistan and added that they have proposed several development projects for other districts of Sindh as well. While addressing a press conference in Sukkur and later addressing a ceremony in Shikarpur on Monday, the federal minister said the prime minister will personally inaugurate the development programmes.

He said the PTI government has planned to build a new bridge on the Indus River near Sukkur soon and said the problems in Sukkur- Hyderabad Motorway, which are causing delays in the project, would be resolved soon. He also pledged that the Karachi’s K-4 water pipeline project would be completed by July. He said it is strange that while chief minister Sindh had expressed satisfaction over the Karachi Package, his adviser Murtaza Wahab is not satisfied.

Criticising the PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Umar said Rehman is offering services to foreign countries. He denied the federal government is planning to install the Governor’s Rule in Sindh but said it is the duty of the federal government to pay attention to the concerns of provinces. But it is unfortunate that when the federal government begins to address the concerns of the people of Sindh, the provincial government starts talking about violation of the 18th Amendment.