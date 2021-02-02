CPO’s computer lab in-charge dies of Covid-19

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The in-charge of the computer laboratory of the Central Police Office, Umar Khan, died of Covid-19, it was learnt.An official confirmed that Umar Khan lost the battle for life after he was tested positive for Covid-19. A number of police officials have lost lives due to Covid in the last several months.