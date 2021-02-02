close
Tue Feb 02, 2021
BR
Bureau report
February 2, 2021

CPO’s computer lab in-charge dies of Covid-19

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The in-charge of the computer laboratory of the Central Police Office, Umar Khan, died of Covid-19, it was learnt.An official confirmed that Umar Khan lost the battle for life after he was tested positive for Covid-19. A number of police officials have lost lives due to Covid in the last several months.

