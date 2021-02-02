AEDB, ZPNECPL sign agreement

KARACHI: The Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) has executed the implementation agreement (IA) relating to 100MW solar PV power project of Zhenfa Pakistan New Energy Company (Private) Limited (ZPNECPL) in District Layyah, Punjab.

AEDB CEO Shah Jahan Mirza signed the IA with ZPNECPL on behalf of Pakistan’s President, a statement said on Monday. “ZPNECPL will put up 229,885 PV modules of 435 Wp each having cumulative capacity of 100MW, the modules will produce 188,427,600 kWh of clean electricity per annum.

The levelized tariff for the project is US Cents 3.72/kWh,” the statement added. Mirza said this step was towards Pakistan’s commitment of increasing the renewable energy share in power generation. Further, the induction of lower tariff solar projects would help reduce the overall cost of generation, he added.