Police step up efforts to transform Islamabad into crime free city

Islamabad:Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanvir on Monday said the force has renewed efforts to transform Islamabad into a crime free capital. All resources would be utilized to secure the lives and properties of citizens, he said in a statement issued here. Meanwhile capital police arrested 17 outlaws including two members of a snatcher gang and recovered cash, mobile phone, narcotic and weapons from their possession.

As per details SHO Sabzi Mandi Malik Liaqat Ali along with other official held two dacoits identified as Hamza Khan and Muhammad Umar and recovered two pistols with ammunition, cash and two mobile phones which were snatched in different incidents. During preliminary investigation, the accused confessed numerous incidents of snatching in areas of IJP road and Sabzi Mandi. Cases have been registered against the suspects and further investigation is underway from them.