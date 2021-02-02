Digital media influencers training concludes

Islamabad:Exclusive workshop on ‘Multiplying Thoughts: Narratives and Storytelling in a Digital World’ workshop by Pak Afghan Youth Forum (PAYF) concluded with an aim to improve bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan via narrative building and positive projection by social media influencers.

PAYF Director Salman Javed in a concluding ceremony highlighted that the whole purpose of this media workshop was to bring together Pakistani digital media influencers and have them interact while learning about the importance of narratives and the risks of exploitation. The initiative hopes to enable deeper understanding and responsibility when it comes to popular young influencers and digital journalists.

The 3-day media workshop involved activities like lectures by keynote media professionals and eminent speakers with various hands-on exercises, for the participants to enjoy and learn from. Chief Guest of the concluding and certificate distribution ceremony was Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Qasim Khan Suri who in his address said that such platforms and trainings are very important for the grooming and training of social media influencers and through such talented youth and dynamic social media influencers, we can enhance positive image of Pakistan to the rest of the world.